Stocks rise as uncertainties keep Wall Street unsteady

U.S. stocks are ticking higher on Tuesday, amid another shaky day on Wall Street, as worries about the economy and rising interest rates keep markets wobbling.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in afternoon trading after bouncing back from an early loss of 1%. Gains for technology stocks were some of the biggest forces driving the market higher. They benefited from a drop in Treasury yields.

Stocks of energy producers also rose along with oil prices. That helped overshadow trouble at Target, which warned of lower profit margins as it slashes prices to clear out inventory.

Target was among the stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday. Others in that category included Kohl’s, JM Smucker which saw a rise, and Encompass which experienced a fall.