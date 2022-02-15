Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Super Bowl viewership up from 2021, Telemundo made it largest Spanish-language NFL ever

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pulls up one of his daughters on stage while celebrating with offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football
Posted at 2:54 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 14:54:01-05

The Nielsen company estimates that 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl on NBC and Telemundo. That's an increase over last year's game won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which had 92 million television viewers.

Another close finish capped a thrilling playoff season for the NFL, which had several games decided in the last minute. Nielsen said that another 11.2 million people streamed the game on their devices, giving a total viewership of 112.3 million people.

The increase defies television trends lately, where most programs are down from year to year because streaming provides extra choices and lets people control when they watch.

As Sports Illustrated reported, the halftime show averaged 103.4 million viewers, which topped last year's show by 7%. Viewership for last year's show was at 96.7 million.

The audience watching the game on Telemundo made it the largest Spanish-language NFL game ever, according to SI.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories