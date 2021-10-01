Watch
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

Win McNamee/AP
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 09:23:54-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The court announced in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh was informed he tested positive for the virus Thursday evening after being tested that day, per protocols.

The court said the 56-year-old justice is experiencing no symptoms and he has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since January.

Additionally, the court said Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are fully vaccinated and they have tested negative for the virus.

As a precaution, the court said Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture ceremony that was set for Friday morning.

“Per current court testing protocols, all of the justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the court added.

At Barrett’s investiture, she will formally take her seat as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve on it. Though, she has been serving on the court since being confirmed by the Senate in October of 2020 following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

