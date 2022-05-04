Survey: Nearly half of LGBTQ youth considered suicide in the past year

The rate of LGBTQ youth seriously considering suicide continues to climb, according to a new survey from The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ people.

The study says 45% of LGBTQ people, between the ages of 13 and 24, "seriously considered" attempting suicide in the past year.

“The Trevor Project’s research demonstrates that suicidal thoughts have trended upward among LGBTQ young people over the last three years," said Amit Paley, CEO & executive director of The Trevor Project.

The organization believes the impacts of COVID-19 and political attacks on the LGBTQ community are factors in the upward trend in people seriously considering suicide.

Transgender and nonbinary youth are the most at-risk groups, according to the survey. One in five transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide in the past year, the study says.

The Trevor Project says the study points out ways that suicide is prevented, including living in an accepting community and having strong support from family and friends.