These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Many people will have to turn to the internet to get a jump on their Black Friday shopping.

For the second year in a row, numerous retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are three of the largest retailers that have decided to stay closed on Turkey Day.

"This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy spokesperson Keegan Shoutz said in a statement to USA Today.

Best Buy's announcement is part of a growing trend in retail to keep doors shut on Thanksgiving — once thought of as a prime opportunity to

Walmart said its stores would be closed on the holiday as a "thank you" to its associates for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

"Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what's always a special time," said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. in a statement.

Target, one of Walmart's largest competitors, announced in January that it wouldn't be open on Thanksgiving 2021.

Other retailers that plan to remain closed for Thanksgiving include: