'This virus is changing': Fauci testifies remotely while recovering from COVID-19

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 81-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci, testified virtually on Thursday before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee panel during a hearing meant to look at updating the public on the ongoing U.S. government response to COVID-19 and the spread of the virus.

Watch the full testimony here:



On Wednesday the National Institutes of Health announced that the man known across the country as the leading expert on the COVID-19 pandemic tested positive for the virus. Dr. Fauci has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden, according to officials, and he tested positive using a rapid antigen test, the Associated Press reported.

Dr. Fauci is fully vaccinated, having previously received two booster shots. He has had mild symptoms while recovering from the infection and plans to return to work at the NIH after he receives a negative COVID-19 test result.