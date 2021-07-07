Three more victims of Surfside collapse identified as search continues

Rescuers at the site of a collapsed apartment tower in Surfside, Florida, have caught some relief as the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa have largely moved out of the area. However, brutal and painstaking work remains ahead of them.

It's been nearly two weeks since the Champlain Towers South spontaneously collapsed on the morning of June 24. Since that morning, rescuers have not found any survivors in the wreckage — though they've recovered the bodies of 32 victims.

On Tuesday, officials painted a bleak picture about the outlook for the 109 people still missing.

"We're not coming across void spaces or livable spaces in the rubble pile," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said. "...unfortunately, we're not seeing those positive things."

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava added that the families of those still missing are preparing for the worst.

"They know what is happening," she said. "They understand that the news of their loved ones may be tragic loss...they're prepared for it. Everybody will be ready when it's time to move to the next phase."

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Police publicly identified three victims recovered from the rubble: 76-year-old Nancy Kress Levin, 52-year-old Jay Kleiman and 67-year-old Francis Fernandez.

Officials have publicly identified 28 of the 36 people killed in the collapse. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Claudio Bonnefoy, 85

Antonio Lozano, 83

Gonzalo Torre, 81

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Nancy Kress Levin, 76

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Tzvi Ainsworth, 68

Francis Fernandez, 67

Ingrid Ainsworth, 66

David Epstein, 58

Bonnie Epstein, 56

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Jay Kleiman, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Graciela Cattarossi, 48

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse. That girl's name has not been made public at the request of the family.

Search-and-rescue efforts at the site continue, as they did through the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa. The search was only briefly paused on Tuesday for a handful of lightning strikes and gusts of wind that exceeded 30 mph.

Officials in Surfside will provide two media briefings on Wednesday: One at 11 a.m. ET, and the other at 5:30 p.m. ET.