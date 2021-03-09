Tickets to Disney World selling out ahead of Spring Break

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is selling out of tickets as Spring Break gets closer, with almost an entire week completely unavailable.

The parks are operating on a reservation basis as a COVID-19 precaution, and the online calendar shows no parks available for theme park guests and Disney resort guests from March 13 - 19.

The remainder of the month only has partial availability, with Hollywood Studios unavailable until April 11.

Annual Passholders have a little more wiggle room, with Epcot reservations available on March 18 and 19.

Passholders can also make reservations at Hollywood Studios starting March 22 and on, at this time.

In addition to reservations, Disney also requires face coverings and temperature screenings at some locations. Click here for a full list of COVID-19 precautions.

This story was first reported by Emily McCain at WFTS.