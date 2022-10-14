Trump responds to Jan. 6 committe chairman following subpoena

Former President Donald Trump responded to the House committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol after it voted to subpoena him on Thursday.

In a letter to Chairman Bennie Thompson, Trump repeats baseless allegations about widespread voter fraud and asks why the committee didn't look into his allegation.

He adds that the people who went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 were "concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself." He goes on to call them "Great American Patriots."

"These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow," Trump states in the letter.

During Thursday's public hearing, the committee said it decided to subpoena Trump because more than 30 witnesses invoked their Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. The committee said those witnesses pleaded the Fifth when asked about conversations with the president.

Trump doesn't specifically state whether he will comply with the subpoena. However, it's clear he believes the committee is illegitimate.

The committee is working on its final report as it could be dissolved if Republicans win control of the House in the midterm elections.