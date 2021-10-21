Watch
UK palace says queen, 95, spent night in hospital for checks

Alastair Grant/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Britain Royals Global Investment Summit
Posted at 6:03 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 18:03:51-04

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest.

The palace says the 95-year-old British monarch went to the hospital for “preliminary investigations.”

It said she returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, “and remains in good spirits.”

On Wednesday, the queen canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland.

The palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to rest for a few days. It did not elaborate.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.

