UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change

The head of the United Nations is calling for “immediate, rapid and large-scale” cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to curb global warming.

Antonio Guterres warned governments ahead of next week's annual U.N. General Assembly that climate change is proceeding faster than predicted and fossil fuel emissions have already bounced back from a pandemic dip.

Speaking at the launch of a U.N.-backed report summarizing current efforts to tackle climate change, Guterres said recent extreme weather showed no country is safe from climate-related disasters.

But climate scientist Michael Mann of Pennsylvania State University said the report's warnings ignore strong pledges and important progress already made.

