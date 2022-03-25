US stocks end mostly higher amid another up-and-down day on Wall Street

Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what's next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.5% after another day of sudden movements both up and down. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended with a loss of 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

Technology stocks dropped, checking gains in other places in the market. As the Associated Press reports, large tech companies have outsized values that seem to lend more weight in their ability to push the market as a whole higher or lower.