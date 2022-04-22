Watch
US vs. Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Austin, Texas

John Raoux/AP
United States' Tyler Adams, center, removes teammate United States' Christian Pulisic, left, from a scuffle with players from Panama including Ronaldo Blackburn (14) during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 22, 2022
The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The game, part of the CONCACAF Nations League, will be the third of six World Cup warmups for the Americans. The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati. The U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.

In the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29, the Associated Press reported.

