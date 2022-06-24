VIDEO: Dad punches son's accused killer inside Ohio courtroom

CINCINNATI FELICIA JORDAN — On Thursday, Desean Brown, accused of murdering 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore and putting her son, Nylo, into the Ohio River still alive, was punched by the boy's father during a procedural hearing.

During a hearing, Antonio Hughes leaped at Brown, punching him repeatedly in the head and neck before being held down by officers.

Officers in the court handcuffed Hughes and helped him to his feet, but he again lunged at Brown; four officers were needed to hold Hughes down. Hughes was taken out of the courtroom by police.

Hughes was charged with contempt of court and ordered to serve seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He has not been charged with anything else.

WATCH: Nylo Lattimore's father attacks his son's accused murderer in court

WATCH: Father attacked his son's accused murderer in court

During the hearing, Brown's attorneys requested his confession to police on the day of his arrest be thrown out ahead of his trial. His attorneys claimed Brown had invoked his right to an attorney but that officers asking him, "do you feel like you need one at this point" had intimidated him into speaking with police without one.

Judge Megan Shanahan denied the motion and said she did not believe police had acted improperly with Brown during his interrogation, nor were Brown's rights violated.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. He is accused of murdering his then-girlfriend, Nyteisha Lattimore, and putting her 3-year-old son Nylo into the Ohio River while still alive in early December 2020.

Nylo's body has never been recovered.

Earlier this month, Cincinnati Police detectives told the judge it appears Nyteisha was pregnant with Brown's child but had a miscarriage. Detectives believe Brown killed her and Nylo out of retaliation for the miscarriage.

If found guilty, Brown faces the death penalty.

WATCH: Courthouse surveillance shows dad attack man accused of killing his son

