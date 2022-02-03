Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

WASHINGTON (AP) — An animal welfare organization says a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says the loose hen was found Monday near the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters.

"Apparently, the answer to "why did the chicken cross the road" is.... to get to the Pentagon?!," the group wrote in a Facebook post.

She was taken into custody by one of the league's employees.

It's unclear where the chicken came from or how she got to the Pentagon.

A welfare league spokesperson says the hen with brown feathers and a red comb and wattles is a Rhode Island Red.

She's been named Henny Penny.

Even Jimmy Fallon gave the chicken a shoutout on his talk show.

"Henny Penny is so honored that he wrote a song about her! She loves it…but she has some feeling[s] about the BBQ sauce line," the group captioned the video in a social media post.

The animal group said she's being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm.