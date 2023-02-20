What places, offices close for Presidents Day

Today is Presidents Day and for many government workers, it is a day out of the office. That means some services might be closed on Monday.

The federal government designates the third Monday in February as “Washington’s Birthday.” Many states, however, designate the day as Presidents Day or President’s Day.

Here is a look at what’s closed:

Nonessential federal offices, courthouses

U.S. post offices

Most banks

Stock markets

Most public schools, city and state offices

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Also, U.S. national parks and Smithsonian museums remain open today.

Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

Most retailers keep their normal Monday hours for the day.

President George Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732. President Abraham Lincoln was also born in the month of February – Feb. 12, 1809.