Woman dies after falling from mast of historic ship in Texas

GALVESTON, Texas — Authorities in Texas say a woman has died after falling from the mast of a historic ship berthed at Galveston's seaport museum.

The Associated Press reported that the 58-year-old woman died Saturday after her safety harness somehow came unclipped.

Authorities told the Galveston County Daily News that they aren't sure why she wasn't adequately secured.

According to the Galveston Historical Foundation, the ship was built in 1877 and was brought to Texas from a scrapyard in Greece in 1978.

According to the foundation, it was then opened as a floating museum in 1982 after being completely restored.