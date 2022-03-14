Zelenskyy to address Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning.

In a letter to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited members of both the House of Representatives and Senate to attend the virtual event.

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to support Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression," the letter states.

Last week, Congress passed a spending bill that would send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The money will go toward humanitarian assistance and the defense of the country.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the U.S. to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. However, President Joe Biden has refused, saying a no-fly zone could force the U.S. to directly engage with Russia and lead to a wider conflict.