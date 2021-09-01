Navy helicopter embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln crashes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea Tuesday afternoon while conducting routine flight operations about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Navy officials announced.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

Search and rescue operations are underway with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was previously homeported at Naval Station Norfolk before it moved to its new homeport in San Diego in January 2020.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.