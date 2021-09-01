Watch
News

Actions

Navy helicopter embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln crashes off San Diego coast

Search and rescue operations underway
items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal/Released
MH-60 Seahawk helicopters conduct a fly-by over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an air power demonstration. Lincoln is en route to the United States to complete an eight-month change-of-homeport deployment during which it operated in the U.S. 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.
1000w_q95.jpg
Posted at 10:52 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:52:33-04

SAN DIEGO — An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea Tuesday afternoon while conducting routine flight operations about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Navy officials announced.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

Search and rescue operations are underway with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was previously homeported at Naval Station Norfolk before it moved to its new homeport in San Diego in January 2020.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections