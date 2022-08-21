Navy lieutenant killed his pregnant girlfriend because she did not get an abortion, prosecutors allege

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A U.S. Navy lieutenant accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in Hampton and then dumping her body in Hanover County was denied bond Friday in district court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Emmanual Dewayne Coble is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in relation to the death of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.

Both are from the Hampton area, but King's body was found along the side of Winns Church Road on July 21.

WTVR

In court documents and in court, investigators said Coble paid for an abortion for King, who was 12-weeks pregnant, on July 20.

Investigators said that King's family spoke of texts from her about issues with Coble and that she planned to leave him after the procedure.

Prosecutors allege Coble killed King after she changed her mind and did not go through with the abortion.

Initially investigated as a missing person's case, prosecutors said Coble first told police that he was King's landlord and had not seen her since July 19.

But prosecutors said Coble was seen on surveillance video at the abortion clinic on July 20.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Emmanual Dewayne Coble

A later search warrant stated that in a follow-up interview Coble told police he did pay for and take her to and from the abortion. He said he was "frustrated" by King's decision not to go through with the procedure.

Coble said he drove King back to her apartment and then went to his apartment that night. He said he went to sleep and did not wake up until the morning.

Coble's attorney did not offer any evidence during Friday's hearing, but said his client was a Navy lieutenant with no criminal record. He asked for reasonable bond, which the judge denied.

Investigators said more charges could be filed in the case since King was pregnant at the time of her death.

Coble's next court is scheduled for Dec. 6.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.