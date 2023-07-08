Watch Now
Navy service member killed in James City County motorcycle crash: Police

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 08, 2023
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old active-duty U.S. Navy service member was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night on Colonial Parkway in James City County.

Around 8:20 p.m., James City County officers were called to two motorcycle crashes that happened at the same time.

Police said two motorcyclists, who were part of a group of eight, turned at a high rate of speed and crashed into a wooded area.

"The group of riders traveled from York County to James City County on the Colonial Parkway; prior to the accidents, multiple witnesses on the roadway reported reckless driving by motorcyclists," the police department said in a post on social media.

One of the motorcyclists who crashed died at the scene, police said. He was identified as Quentin Perkins, of New Jersey.

The other motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took them to Riverside Regional Hospital for treatment.

While the crashes are still under investigation, police said neither alcohol nor drugs played a role.

The Colonial Parkway near the Jamestown Settlement was closed for about three hours, according to the police department.

