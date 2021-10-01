Watch
Nearly 5K new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported across North Carolina from Thursday

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:29:13-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,182,462 PCR positive cases and 217,755 antigen positive cases, 2,882 people hospitalized and 16,605 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,963 new total cases and 81 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 17,812,784 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/1/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,400,2174,96316,605812,882-617.90%17,812,78466,260
BERTIE COUNTY2,3645490
CAMDEN COUNTY1,032580
CHOWAN COUNTY2,1909400
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,52011240
DARE COUNTY3,56811120
GATES COUNTY9894170
HERTFORD COUNTY2,6725690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,4847620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,67718950
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,4365110
LOCAL TOTALS23,932803870

