Nearly 5K new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported across North Carolina from Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 1,182,462 PCR positive cases and 217,755 antigen positive cases, 2,882 people hospitalized and 16,605 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,963 new total cases and 81 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 17,812,784 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|10/1/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,400,217
|4,963
|16,605
|81
|2,882
|-61
|7.90%
|17,812,784
|66,260
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,364
|5
|49
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|1,032
|5
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,190
|9
|40
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,520
|11
|24
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,568
|11
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|989
|4
|17
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,672
|5
|69
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,484
|7
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,677
|18
|95
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,436
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,932
|80
|387
|0