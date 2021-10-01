Nearly 5K new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported across North Carolina from Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,182,462 PCR positive cases and 217,755 antigen positive cases, 2,882 people hospitalized and 16,605 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,963 new total cases and 81 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 17,812,784 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/1/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,400,217 4,963 16,605 81 2,882 -61 7.90% 17,812,784 66,260 BERTIE COUNTY 2,364 5 49 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 1,032 5 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,190 9 40 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,520 11 24 0 DARE COUNTY 3,568 11 12 0 GATES COUNTY 989 4 17 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,672 5 69 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,484 7 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,677 18 95 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,436 5 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 23,932 80 387 0

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.