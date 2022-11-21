Neighbors pray, light candles for slain Chesterfield family: 'God bless them'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A small group of neighbors lit candles and said a prayer on a cold November night to remember a young Chester family taken too soon.

“With the love of the neighbors here in this community, they felt this was a proper night to come together and show their respect for this family, which we felt was our family, too,” Pastor George Schutte, who lives in the neighborhood said.

Provided to WTVR JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Thirty-nine-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle died inside their home early Friday, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers said they were shot to death by 35-year-old Navy veteran Jonah Adams, the estranged father of Cottle’s twins.

Pastor Schutte said the children loved to laugh and play with other kids in the neighborhood.

Additionally, JoAnna attended school with their son.

Provided to WTVR Kaelyn Parson and twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

"It’s a really close knit family issue. And my prayers go out for the other little children who are going to miss these three little children, and help comfort their hearts during this time of trial,” Pastor Schutte said. “God bless them.”

Neighbors said they hope to see justice served. They also want others who may be struggling or facing challenging times to know there it's help.

“Just be open and honest,” Patricia Schutte said. “If you’ve got problems, you know everyone in the whole neighborhood is here for you.”

They said during this time of thanksgiving, they hope to send a message of love to those who are hurting.

“God help them, God comfort them and God bless them,” Pastor Schutte said.

