New bill bans "Carolina Squat" vehicle modifications on Virginia roads

RICHMOND, Va. – The "Carolina Squat," a dangerous modification made to vehicles has now been banned in Virginia.

On Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin signed SB777, a bill to ban the “Carolina Squat” at a ceremony in Lynchburg.

The governor's office said the family of a young father who was tragically killed in a collision with a truck with Carolina squat modifications this year also joined the governor for the signing.

“I’m honored today to be here with BJ’s family, the public servants who acted quickly to move legislation to my desk to address the problem, and the law enforcement heroes who will enforce this new law and keep our roads and highways safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Nothing can bring BJ back, but with faith, time and love we can begin to heal from the pain of losing him. But the spirit of Virginia is strong, and when Virginians see a problem they come together and act.”

The bill now bans "Carolina squat" style modifications on Virginia highways by further specifying that, within the absolute minimum and maximum height ranges, the height of the front bumper is to be no more than four inches greater than the height of the rear bumper.

"Carolina Squat-style modifications are impractical, and can also be very dangerous. The suspension modifications change the function and handling of the vehicles. If the front end of the vehicle is higher than the rear end, the headlights are pointed towards the sky instead of illuminating the road ahead. The truck being angled compromises the driver's view and alters the dispersion of mechanical force in the event of a collision," Youngkin's office said in a press release.

The bill will become law within the next day once it is formally communicated back to the House Clerk’s Office and enrolled in the Act of Assembly.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a similar House Bill in late August of 2021 and the bill went into effect on December 1, 2021.

Related: This family wants 'Carolina Squat' banned after crash kills young father