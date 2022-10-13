New details released in death of Navy SEAL Kyle Mullen

More information is being released about the Navy SEAL candidate who died during basic training.

Kyle Mullen died after completing what's called the "Hell Week" test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos.

A Navy Line of Duty Investigation released Wednesday shows the 24-year-old died of bacterial pneumonia. The report includes details of Mullen's death, including possible signs that were missed between medical caregivers and observers.

Since then, the Navy has adopted some changes in the midst of criticism over the intensity of the training program.

