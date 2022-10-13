Watch Now
New details released in death of Navy SEAL Kyle Mullen

Navy SEAL Candidate Death
FILE - U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., on May 4, 2020. A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The U.S. Navy said that Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday, Feb. 4, after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. (MC1 Anthony Walker/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 12, 2022
More information is being released about the Navy SEAL candidate who died during basic training.

Kyle Mullen died after completing what's called the "Hell Week" test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos.

A Navy Line of Duty Investigation released Wednesday shows the 24-year-old died of bacterial pneumonia. The report includes details of Mullen's death, including possible signs that were missed between medical caregivers and observers.

Since then, the Navy has adopted some changes in the midst of criticism over the intensity of the training program.

