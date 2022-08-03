Watch Now
New mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District raises awareness of gun violence, spreads message of peace

Angela Bohon
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 12:13:38-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach has a new mural.

The artwork, located on the side of Lolly's Creamery on Virginia Beach Boulevard, was officially unveiled Wednesday morning. It's called "Peace, Virginia," and it's part of the Gun Violence Awareness Mural Tour.

According to a release from the artist, Kyle Holbrook, the mural depicts the iconic "two up, two down" Virginia pride symbol, where the "two up" has a dual meaning of "peace."

Holbrook says he has lost dozens of friends and family members to gun violence, and that the artwork is meant to be a healing place for himself and others.

He hopes people will take photos of the mural and spread the message of peace.

