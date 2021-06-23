Newport News Dunkin' Donuts location to offer free coffee for a year for first 50 customers during grand opening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Coffee lovers, now is your time to win free coffee for the year!

A new Dunkin' Donuts location is coming to Newport News and will officially open Saturday, June 26.

The newest drive-thru-only location is located at 692 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

Starting at 5 a.m., on Saturday, June 26, the location will reward the first 50 guests in the drive-thru line with free coffee for the year.

The Dunkin' location is also offering a free medium hot or iced coffee all day on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening. Throughout the day the store will also surprise guests with Dunkin’ giveaways and more.

Local racing legend Mark Wertz will be at the grand opening location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to greet guests. FM99’s, Rock Girl Jessica, will be broadcasting live on site of the Dunkin’ grand opening celebration from 11 to 1 p.m.

The location franchisee owner, Gregg Nigro of Restaurant Services of the Outer Banks, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, is expected to donate $3,000 to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia at 10 a.m., Saturday.