New Suffolk city attorney to assume role in July

Posted at 10:16 PM, Jun 16, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk has a new city attorney.

During Wednesday night's meeting, members of Suffolk City Council voted to appoint William E. Hutchings Jr. for the position.

Hutchings was previously appointed interim city attorney on March 4 after the General Assembly's February 23 appointment of Helivi Holland, who has served as city attorney since 2012, to serve as a judge for the Fifth Judicial District.

Hutchings joined the city in 2006 as an assistant city attorney, and he was appointed deputy city attorney in 2010. He received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Old Dominion University in 1995 and a Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington Law School in 2002.

Before working for the City of Suffolk, Hutchings was in private practice and represented clients in Fairfax County and Washington, D.C.

He will assume the role on July 1.

