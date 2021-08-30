Newport News Fall Festival canceled for second consecutive year due to COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - COVID-19 has canceled the Newport News Fall Festival of Folklife for the second year in a row, the City of Newport News announced Monday.

City officials canceled the event with the safety of residents and visitors in mind.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our community," said Michael Poplawski, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. "We know that our loyal attendees and vendors will be disappointed with the cancellation, and we appreciate their understanding of the need to make this decision."

The festival is traditionally held the first weekend in October at Newport News Park.

It was first held in 1974 and remains one of the most well-attended events on the Peninsula, hosting more than 15,000 people during its two-day show.

Concerns with the surge in the Delta variant and the continued high community transmission of COVID-19 led to the decision to cancel this year’s festival.

For more information, contact Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism at 757-926-1400.

