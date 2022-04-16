Newport News man convicted of dealing heroin, fentanyl that led to overdose death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Newport News man on charges of fentanyl and heroin distribution that resulted in two overdoses, as well as several firearms charges.

According to court records, 41-year-old As-Samad Haynes conspired with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from 2017 until his arrest in November 2020.

Over the course of this conspiracy, Haynes distributed fentanyl to two individuals, one of whom overdosed and died. The other individual suffered "substantial bodily injury," court documents say.

When Haynes was arrested, he was found to be in possession of an assault rifle, a tactical shotgun and a semi-automatic handgun. He used those weapons in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

Haynes was convicted of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, resulting in death; distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury; possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He faces a sentence between 25 years and life imprisonment when sentenced on September 7, 2022.