Newport News man killed in Norfolk shooting remembered by mentor

NORFOLK, Va. — Community members are remembering a Newport News man who was killed in a shooting in Norfolk over the weekend.

Norfolk police say 24-year-old Mehki Teachey, known to many as "Ki," was shot and killed early Sunday morning near East Little Creek Road. Officers found him on the side of a building. Authorities have released few details about the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

For those who knew him, the loss has been difficult to process.

Cameron Bertrand, who has known Teachey since he was about 10 or 11 years old reflected on a photo taken at Teachey's graduation from Denbigh High School.

"For anyone who knows Ki, he's extremely easy to love," Bertrand said.

Bertrand described Teachey as someone who lived life with joy and always tried to lift the spirits of those around him.

"Not only did he live life to the fullest, he kept a smile on his face and did everything he could to make us smile," Bertrand said. "I think that's the part of a lot of us that we're still in disbelief."

The two had spent time together earlier Saturday at Norfolk State University's homecoming festivities, just hours before the shooting.

"It felt like God was giving us time together before we even knew what could have happened," Bertrand said.

Bertrand, a gun violence survivor and the CEO of Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) LLC, now uses his experience to help others through his Trauma Recovery Center in Newport News. He said his organization's services and mentorship resources are available to anyone struggling with violence or loss.

"Sometimes it's just showing up. Sometimes it's just picking up the phone. Sometimes it's just making sure they ate. Sometimes it's just making sure they feel safe," Bertrand said.

He said Teachey's death has reopened wounds for many in the community, especially after another one of Teachey's friends was killed in a shooting several years ago.

"I'm hurting bad, but I need my young people to know, I need his mom to know, that they're not by themselves," Bertrand said.

Looking back at the graduation photo now carries a much different meaning for Bertrand.

"I remember the smiles. I remember the joy," he said. "To look at that picture and see the two people in that picture that were actually holding their diplomas are no longer here on this earth doesn't make sense."

Norfolk police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

If you have information, you can submit a tip to the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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