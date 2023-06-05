Newport News man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 40-year-old Newport News man on Monday pleaded guilty to persuading a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity and distributing child sexual abuse material or CSAM.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Timothy Desain distributed the material over social media.

In Oct. 2021, court records show a social media platform sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which was then forwarded to the Bedford County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

A federal search warrant found electronic devices in addition to containers of marijuana, scales, Garda deposit bags, and three firearms, the release said. Authorities also found Desain exploited a minor.

Court documents show Desain admitted to embezzling about $35,000 from Garda.

Desain pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a child and distribution of child pornography, the release said. He's set to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

Desain faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.