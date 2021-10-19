Newport News Police Department to hold annual memorial service to honor the lives of fallen officers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department will hold their annual memorial service Wednesday to honor the lives and service of the 12 Newport News Police officers killed in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, at 10 a.m., the department will host its annual memorial service at Calvary Chapel.

Pastor Tony Clark will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Pastor Clark is the Senior Pastor at Calvary Chapel.

NNPD Young Adult Police Commissioner Alumni Jennifer Flores and Chief of Police Steve Drew will also deliver remarks at the service.

According to the department, a special selection will be performed by Pastor Michael Banks, of Calvary Chapel. The National Anthem will be performed by Stephanie White, and “Taps” will be performed by the U.S. Army TRADOC Band.

The Newport News Police Honor Guard will also conduct the presentation of colors and 21-gun salute, and the NNPD Pipes and Drums Band will perform.

During the annual service, a single rose will be placed in the memory of each of the department's fallen officers.

The service is free and open to the public.