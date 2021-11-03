Newport News Police investigate bank robbery at TowneBank

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Wednesday at a TowneBank location.

On November 3, around 11:03 a.m., in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard, police were called to a bank robbery.

Police say a man walked into TowneBank and gave a note to a teller demanding money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away west on Cedar Lane.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit online tips to P3tips.com. Crime Line tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

