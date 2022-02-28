Newport News woman goes to crime scenes to promote healing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Gun violence is a topic of conversation in many urban communities, but one woman has made it personal by going to crime scenes, hospitals and funeral homes to talk to victims and their families about how to move forward.

“I feel God saying, 'Go,' and if God says go, I go,” Adlee Spratley said.

Spratley founded a ministry in September 2020 called "Hey Young Black Man." She responds to shootings in Newport News, Hampton and Portsmouth and spreads messages of love and hope to victims in their families.

“I go to places a lot of people wouldn’t go. Nine times out of 10, they have guns and everything,” Spratley said.

Spratley's mission connected her with Yvonne Carter, a mother whose son was killed in January 2021.

“He was an artist; he was fun-loving and a very loyal person, loyal friend, a devoted father. He was the type of guy that would go out of his way for you,” Carter said.

Carter's son, Devon, was killed on January 23, 2021. Carter said her son was shot six times behind the Moton Theater in Newport News. Carter met Spratley at the funeral home.

“She has stood with me - not just in the beginning, but throughout she’s been a resource for me, and I really appreciate her,” Carter said.

There is an event Monday, February 28 in memory of Devon Carter. It’s happening in Hampton at 25 W. Mercury Boulevard at 7 p.m. The event is being put on by Bridging the Gap Youth Program.