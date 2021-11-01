Newport News woman wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One lucky Newport News woman has won big after she took her chance playing the Mega Millions.

Norma Farr, a Newport News woman who works for NASA, won a prize of $1 million in the August 20 Mega Millions drawing. She matched the first five winning numbers to win the $1 million prize.

She says she bought her winning ticket online and used Easy Pick to allow her numbers to be selected randomly. The winning numbers were 41-43-51-57-70, and the only number she failed to match was the Mega Ball number, which was 1.

“I checked the numbers, and I told my boyfriend, ‘I think I won a lot of money!’” she said.

Farr tells the Virginia Lottery that she doesn't have any immediate plans on how she plans to spend the money but says she may splurge and buy a Jeep.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.