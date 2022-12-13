Watch Now
News 3 invited inside for tour of the area's first casino

After several years in the making, Hampton Roads' first casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is just one month away from completion. Although still under construction, News 3 got an inside look at the casino's interior as it begins to take shape.

News 3 invited inside for tour of the area's first casino

