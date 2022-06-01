No injuries reported after fire at Chesapeake recycling plant warehouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at TFC Recycling, a materials recycling company that serves the Hampton Roads area, Wednesday morning.

According to the department, the call for the fire came in at 11:04 a.m. Employees who called for assistance reported heavy smoke in one of several warehouses on the property.

Crews responded to the plant, located at 1958 Diamond Hill Road, where they found a large warehouse with smoke pushing from several bay doors. An active fire was located in one of the plant's cardboard bunkers. which also extended to a conveyor system.

The fire was marked under control at 11:53 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and all employees have been accounted for.

TFC representatives have not yet evaluated the extent of damage to equipment but stated that the processing of recyclable materials would not be affected.

Crews are still on scene removing debris to ensure the fire is completely extinguished. Chesapeake Fire Marshals will then work with TFC to determine a cause.