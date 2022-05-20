Norfolk Arts to hire a potential three artists, or artist teams, to engage with community on special project

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Arts is offering to hire not one, not two, but three artists or artist teams to complete a community project that will add meaning and resonate with citizens in Norfolk.

According to their press release, Norfolk Arts is looking for artists to engage with the community in significant ways to develop and complete artistic socially-relevant projects.

“Those of us who work in the arts know they are a good tool for bringing people together and addressing specific societal concerns,” says Karen Rudd, Manager of Norfolk Arts. “We hope artists will apply with innovative art ideas that will serve the greater good of Norfolk and showcase creativity.”

Writers, composers, musicians, poets, choreographers, visual, digital, theatre, environmental, multi-disciplinary, or performing arts are all encouraged to apply.

There is a total of $15,000 available but depending on how many artists hired it will be split in equal ways between them. Artists are asked to submit a budget with their application. There is one $15,000, or two $7,500, or three $5,000 partnerships.

The deadline to apply is June 13, 2022.

For more information and how to apply: click here or visit www.norfolkarts.net