Norfolk city buildings to lift COVID-19 restrictions July 1

NORFOLK, Va. - After Gov. Ralph Northam announced the COVID-19 State of Emergency for Virginia will end Wednesday night, the City of Norfolk announced it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for visitors starting Thursday, July 1.
Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask inside city buildings. If you have not been fully vaccinated, you are asked to wear a face covering.
Norfolk City Council, the Planning Commission and other commissions will return to in-person meetings with limited capacity to ensure physical distancing is maintained.
From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:
- Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Berkley Community Center
- Monday - Saturday
- Huntersville Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- East Ocean View Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Norview Community Center
- Monday – Saturday
- Lamberts Point Community Center
- Monday - Saturday
- Titustown Recreation Center
- Monday – Friday
- Titustown Visual Arts Center
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
- Therapeutic Recreation Center
- Monday – Friday
- Lakewood Dance & Music
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
- Bayview Community Center
- Monday
- Crossroads Community Center
- Tuesday
- Fairlawn Recreation Center
- Wednesday
- Sherwood Forest Recreation Center
- Thursday
- Tarrallton Recreation Center
- Friday
Hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. p.m.