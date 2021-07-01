Norfolk city buildings to lift COVID-19 restrictions July 1

NORFOLK, Va. - After Gov. Ralph Northam announced the COVID-19 State of Emergency for Virginia will end Wednesday night, the City of Norfolk announced it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for visitors starting Thursday, July 1.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask inside city buildings. If you have not been fully vaccinated, you are asked to wear a face covering.

Norfolk City Council, the Planning Commission and other commissions will return to in-person meetings with limited capacity to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center Monday – Saturday

Berkley Community Center Monday - Saturday

Huntersville Community Center Monday – Saturday

East Ocean View Community Center Monday – Saturday

Norview Community Center Monday – Saturday

Lamberts Point Community Center Monday - Saturday

Titustown Recreation Center Monday – Friday

Titustown Visual Arts Center Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Therapeutic Recreation Center Monday – Friday

Lakewood Dance & Music Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Bayview Community Center Monday

Crossroads Community Center Tuesday

Fairlawn Recreation Center Wednesday

Sherwood Forest Recreation Center Thursday

Tarrallton Recreation Center Friday



Hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. p.m.

