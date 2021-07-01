Watch
Norfolk city buildings to lift COVID-19 restrictions July 1

News 3
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 20:49:48-04

NORFOLK, Va. - After Gov. Ralph Northam announced the COVID-19 State of Emergency for Virginia will end Wednesday night, the City of Norfolk announced it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for visitors starting Thursday, July 1.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask inside city buildings. If you have not been fully vaccinated, you are asked to wear a face covering.

Norfolk City Council, the Planning Commission and other commissions will return to in-person meetings with limited capacity to ensure physical distancing is maintained.

From July 1 through September 3, the following recreation facilities will be open to the public:

  • Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Berkley Community Center
    • Monday - Saturday
  • Huntersville Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • East Ocean View Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Norview Community Center
    • Monday – Saturday
  • Lamberts Point Community Center
    • Monday - Saturday
  • Titustown Recreation Center
    • Monday – Friday
  • Titustown Visual Arts Center
    • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
  • Therapeutic Recreation Center
    • Monday – Friday
  • Lakewood Dance & Music
    • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
  • Bayview Community Center
    • Monday
  • Crossroads Community Center
    • Tuesday
  • Fairlawn Recreation Center
    • Wednesday
  • Sherwood Forest Recreation Center
    • Thursday
  • Tarrallton Recreation Center
    • Friday

Hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. p.m.

