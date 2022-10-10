Norfolk city leaders to discuss pot sales plan for dispensaries at Tuesday council meeting

NORFOLK, Va. – A cloud of questions remain as to how exactly sales of recreational weed would be regulated by the state, but Norfolk city leaders are thinking ahead.

Council members are working to figure out a plan to control where you can buy cannabis before sales are legalized in 2024.

“We will lay the groundwork at a minimum where we have some rules in place, especially with the CUP,” said Norfolk Assistant Director of Planning Paula Shea.

City planners and council members discussed the matter at a work session on September 27.

One of the proposals on the table is requiring a permit to open a cannabis dispensary, known as a CUP, or conditional use permit.

“We want to establish it as a use in the zoning ordinance,” Shea said. “Nobody can come in without permission from city council this way.”

City leaders are also proposing to keep dispensaries at least 1,000 feet from a school and daycare center. Hours of operation would be limited from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“These do not look like typical retail stores,” Shea said. “There’s no browsing as I understand. When you go in, it’s kind of like the DMV. You check in; you get a number. You get called in.”

Some council members, however, have concerns.

“Have we done enough research and brought in experts in these areas?” said Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan. “Does it make sense for us to be moving forward on this if we haven’t yet brought in that expertise?”

Shea said, “We do have somebody on staff who has attended many webinar sessions, met with people on the topic. I agree. There could always be improvements. ”

The proposals will be brought up at the city council meeting Tuesday night and the public will have a chance to weigh in.

The council could then vote on the zoning changes.

RELATED ARTICLE: Virginia Beach considers creating cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out