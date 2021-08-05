Norfolk Department of Health offering immunizations, physicals ahead of upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is offering school immunizations and school entrance physicals for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

Immunizations and physicals are available at 830 Southampton Ave. To schedule an appointment, call 757-683-2735.

Immunizations at Norfolk Department of Public Health:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Physicals at Norfolk Department of Public Health:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.

School immunizations will also be offered on select dates at the Regional Military Circle Mall Clinic, located at 880 N. Military Highway (in the former Macy’s building).

Individuals age 12 and up are also eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

School Immunizations for rising 6th and 7th grade students at Military Circle Mall:

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 2 – 6 p.m.

Bring your child’s immunization record and insurance card if you are insured. If you've lost the immunization record and need to access it, click here or call 804-864-8055.

Click here for more Safely at School coverage.