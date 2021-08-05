Norfolk Department of Health offering immunizations, physicals ahead of upcoming school year

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is offering school immunizations and school entrance physicals for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
Immunizations and physicals are available at 830 Southampton Ave. To schedule an appointment, call 757-683-2735.
Immunizations at Norfolk Department of Public Health:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday from 8:30 – 11 a.m.
Physicals at Norfolk Department of Public Health:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3 p.m.
- School immunizations will also be offered on select dates at the Regional Military Circle Mall Clinic, located at 880 N. Military Highway (in the former Macy’s building).
- Individuals age 12 and up are also eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
School Immunizations for rising 6th and 7th grade students at Military Circle Mall:
- Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 2 – 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 2 – 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 2 – 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 2 – 6 p.m.
Bring your child’s immunization record and insurance card if you are insured. If you've lost the immunization record and need to access it, click here or call 804-864-8055.