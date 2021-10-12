Norfolk expands eviction prevention assistance to all households facing eviction

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is expanding its eviction prevention assistance.

The city announced Tuesday its expanding efforts to provide assistance to residents at risk of eviction.

Through the Eviction Diversion and Support Program, all Norfolk households facing eviction are now eligible. The program was previously only for families with children.

Funding is also available for advanced rent payments, utility-only payments and childcare costs for those who qualify.

The city says applicants can be as little as one month behind in rent to receive assistance. Those in need of support must meet some eligibility requirements and provide proof of Norfolk residency.

To check eligibility status, residents can call 757-664-RENT (7368) or complete the online eviction prevention assistance screening form.