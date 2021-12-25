Norfolk Fire-Rescue working to extinguish house fire Christmas morning

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a three-alarm house fire Saturday morning.
The fire happened in the 800 block of E. 26th Street.
According to a tweet from the department, crews are battling the wind to extinguish the fire.
This is an active scene, and the fire's cause has not been determined at this time.
This is a developing story.
Third alarm structure fire- 800 block of E 26th St. Crews battling the wind to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/D5OdzSpnpn
— Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) December 25, 2021