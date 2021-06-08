Norfolk holds unclaimed property event to help residents locate money owed to them

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Treasurer is hosting a virtual call event with the Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property office to help residents with looking for money that may be owed to them.

This Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Norfolk residents will be able to call 1-800-302-0704, and speak to a Treasury representative to assist them in their search.

By law businesses are required to turn unclaimed property over to the state, relieving the business of the financial liability. Virginia then holds the property as the custodian until the rightful owner, or heir files a claim.

City officials say more than $912 million has been paid out to Virginians since this program started in 1961.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, securities and investments, bank accounts, and tangible property. When the holder company has not had contact with the owner of the property for a specified period of time, the property becomes unclaimed.