Norfolk International Airport parking lots, garages no longer accepting cash payments

News 3
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 10:17:44-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Starting January 15, cash payments for stays in Norfolk International Airport parking lots and garages will not be accepted.

Contactless payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay), all major credit cards as well as VISA and Master Card debit cards that can be processed as credit cards are accepted, according to airport officials.

Debit cards cannot be used if a PIN is required.

Alternately, airport officials say there is a reverse ATM located in the Departures terminal adjacent to the American Airlines ticket counter which will issue a credit card in exchange for cash, for a fee.

Patrons may also reserve and pre-pay discounted parking online for a touchless experience.

Staffed self-service and credit card only lanes are open 24 hours daily to serve patrons exiting all garages and surface lots. Self-pay only kiosks are open 24 hours daily to serve patrons exiting the Daily East surface lot.

