Norfolk man convicted for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman's overdose death

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man was convicted on charges of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl and heroin in the Hampton Roads region, which resulted in a young woman's death in 2019.

According to court records, between early 2017 and May 2020, 27-year-old Daniel Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Maryland and purchased heroin, fentanyl and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and through the Hampton Roads region.

The drugs Carrington distributed led to the overdose death of a Chesapeake woman, identified only as D.J. Carrington was aware of D.J.'s death, but continued to sell fentanyl until he was arrested in May 2020.

Evidence shown during the trial included a video of Carrington laughing at his "tester" while he was falling out of consciousness because of a fentanyl dose, as well as texts showing that Carrington knew he was distributing pure fentanyl and that he was aware of its lethal effects.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

Carrington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on October 29.

