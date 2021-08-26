Norfolk man plead guilty to shipping fentanyl through the mail and trying to bribe a Homeland Security Special Agent with $20,000

Hampton Roads, Va. – Donatarius Leshay Boone is waiting to be sentenced for drug and bribery charges that he recently plead guilty to in federal court.

Court records state that between October 2019 and April of 2021 Boone worked to bring fentanyl in the Hampton Roads region by using the mail.

Prosecutors state in documents that the primary purpose of the conspiracy was to make money.

It states the packages contained pressed pills and arrive in the mail. It states Boone would then disperse them to at least three co-conspirators for further distribution and profit then would wire payments using various false names.

On two different incidents law enforcement said they discovered packages being sent to a business located in the 13000 block of Windsor Blvd. in Windsor and another package being sent to a post office box located on the 3500 block of Bridge Road in Suffolk. They said in both situations there was about 2,000 fentanyl pills inside.

The first package was discovered on February 25, 2021 and the second on March 11, 2021.

They said he attempted to flee law enforcement but was ultimately arrested.

They said Boone admitted he had been selling "pills" for approximately sixteen months.

It states that he told investigators he received about four packages a month and he further admitted that he received between 2,000 and 4,000" pills in each package.

It states on March 26, 2021, Boone contacted a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent and told him he wanted to form a partnership.

It states Boone stated that “he would be willing to pay cash to the Agent in exchange for the Agent using his official position to ensure that Boone was not charged with federal crimes and to ensure that Boone would be able to keep his lines of drug supply and distribution open.”

Boone brought the Agent 20,000 dollars but instead was arrested for trying to bribe a public official.

Boone is expected to be sentenced soon.

News 3 called and emailed his attorney, but have not heard back yet.

