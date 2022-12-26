Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program thru Jan. 15

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Apprentice Program has opened its next recruitment period until January 15, 2023.

The program, in partnership with TCC, is aimed at finding those who are interested in a career with the federal government.

As part of the program, students will undertake a rigorous training program that combines academic classes with trade theory training and on-the-job learning experiences.

All academics will be provided during working hours in the first year of the program, with courses taught by TCC faculty members at the Portsmouth Campus.

The program will consist of two nine-week sessions, leading to a Certificate of Completion.

Apprentices in the program will be employed with a salary range of $14.37 to $15.83 per hour and will receive promotions upon successful completion of program requirements.

In the last three years of the program, students will be given on-the-job learning and trade theory courses. Upon graduation, apprentices will be eligible to be converted to the journeyman level of their trade.

For more information on the NNSY Apprentice Program, visit their web page. To apply, click here.