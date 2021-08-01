Norfolk Police investigate crash involving motorcyclist that left man seriously injured

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a crash that left one man with serious injuries.
Police responded to the 5900 block of E Virginia Beach Boulevard involving a motorcyclist after receiving a call at 7:15 p.m.
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police ask everyone to please avoid the area while officers clear the scene.
