Norfolk Police investigate crash involving motorcyclist that left man seriously injured

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 31, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a crash that left one man with serious injuries.

Police responded to the 5900 block of E Virginia Beach Boulevard involving a motorcyclist after receiving a call at 7:15 p.m.

A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask everyone to please avoid the area while officers clear the scene.

